Track Palin Placed on House Arrest, Ex-Wife Granted Protective Order

Track Palin is under house arrest after his arrest on domestic violence charges Saturday. His ex-wife, Britta Hanson, also got a protective order to keep him away from her and his daughter.

Palin, the oldest son of former Alaska Governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was arrested on Saturday after a confrontation with his father Todd at the family’s Wasilla, Alaska home.

The 28-year-old Palin was in Palmer District Court on Wednesday, and sat silently as Magistrate Judge Tara Longsdon approved house arrest with electronic monitoring, reports Us Weekly.

He is also barred from going into an “exclusion zone,” which includes Sarah and Todd’s home, and stores that sell alcohol. He also can’t drink alcohol and may only take medication prescribed by a doctor. The judge also ordered him to have a breathalyzer test six times a day.

Weapons also must be taken from his home. The only time he can leave is for medical appointments and his job at Alaska Directional LLC.

The Blast reported Thursday that Hanson received a protective order against Palin. According to documents the site obtained, Hanson also came up with a “safe word” for their 6-year-old daughter Kyla if she feels she feels she’s in trouble with her father.

The documents state that Hanson picked up Kyla from Palin’s home on Nov. 25 and found Palin “cussing and yelling.” She claims he “grabbed me and pushed me into the wall” and recorded the incident on the phone. Palin then took Kyla with him to Sarah and Todd Palin‘s home, and she followed in a different vehicle.

When they arrived at the Palin family home, Palin began throwing tools at his father and threatening to fight him, Hanson claims.

This alleged incident happened weeks before he showed up at his parents’ home and allegedly beat up his father on Saturday. Sarah told police that her oldest son broke a window and hit his father on the head.

Although Sarah is active on Twitter, she hasn’t commented on her son’s arrest there.

