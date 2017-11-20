Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Her Twitching Eye at AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross graced the American Music Awards stage as host of the show, but despite her 12 dramatic outfit changes, most of the attention was focused on her twitching, lazy eye.

Throughout the broadcast, the Black-ish star’s left eye was drooping — almost as if she was winking — while she was speaking to the crowd. Her eye often twitched or closed, leaving fans to wonder what was going on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 45-year-old actress knew her bizarre eye movements would gather some attention, so she cleared the air quickly after the show.

What’s going on wth Tracee Ellis Ross’ eye?!? Does anyone else see that, it looks like a doll eye closing on its on. — Hannah misses H (@narryandmashton) November 20, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross’ left eye is running in a completely different time zone from the right one #AMAs — Шон (@huganomics) November 20, 2017

Ross took to Instagram after the show to explain her twitching eye to haters.

BEST NIGHT EVER ~ so many pics to come and maybe one more eye video 🤪😜😉 #amas A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

“My left eye is at home in bed,” she joked. “It’s like ‘Bye, I’m done working.’ My left eye is done.”

The actress and daughter of Diana Ross told followers she knew people were talking about her eye during the show Sunday night.

“I know you all make fun of my eyes. You know what I mean?” Ross said to the camera. “Well f—k off because it’s not my fault. My body does what it does. I don’t know why. But sometimes when I’m tired, this one just gives up. It’s just like, ‘Goodnight.’ “

But Ross let the haters know how she really feels about their negative comments.

“Go ahead — make fun of my eyes,” she said. “But I think they’re night. I think they’re so nice.”

Other fans agreed, writing messages of support for Ross (and her lazy eye) on Twitter after her AMAs performance.

I loved that Tracee Ellis Ross was joking about her sleepy eye last night on Instagram. I love her sense of humor and that she doesn’t take herself too seriously. — Wanheda 🇩🇴 Stormborn (@HarloHaven) November 20, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross’s eye can afford to be lazy.

You can’t. — Sho’Nuff. (@veraWANGster) November 20, 2017

Ross’ mother Diana was honored during the awards show with a Lifetime Achievement Award and a musical tribute for her outstanding contribution to the music industry. To honor the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer, her daughter donned perhaps her best look of the night, wearing the shirt from Diana’s 1981 performance with Michael Jackson.

The family also garnered some hilarious attention when Diana’s 2-year-old granddaughter picked her nose rather than danced during an on-stage performance. See the funny moment here.