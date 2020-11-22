Tour Former President Barack and Michelle Obama's $15M Martha's Vineyard Vacation Home

Barack Obama's making waves on social media again, but not for his politics or views on the country. Instead, the beloved former president is out with a new memoir, A Promised Land, that has sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours of release. With the book now on track to becoming the greatest bestselling memoir in presidential memoir modern history, there's so much to love about the history-making two-term world leader. But while Obama is known for his eloquent speaking and affable sense of humor, he's also known for a smart and strong style, especially when it comes to his home life. Years ago, Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama rented their first summer home in Martha's Vineyard, which recently sold for $15 million. Martha's Vineyard remains a favorite summer spot for the Obamas, as the couple is reportedly in the process of buying a huge estate previously owned by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. The two rented the home this summer and made an offer to buy it. As they work to get a new summer escape, the nearby mansion the family has spent the summers of 2009, 2010 and 2011 at, known as Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark Pond, now has a new owner, reports Top Ten Real Estate Deals. With the Obamas recently celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, here is a peek inside the Martha's Vineyard home the family of four — and beloved American family — spent three summers in.

Near the end of the Obama presidency, the home was put up for sale at $22.5 million, but no one bit at that price. It was lowered to $19.125 million, then again to $17.75 million. The home finally sold at $15 million. It was built in 1961, then completely redesigned in 2006 by Seattle architect ick Sundberg and landscape artist Steve Stimson.

The home covers 6,967 square feet and sits 120 feet above sea level. It includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a master suite that has it own den. If you sit in the chef's kitchen, dining room or living room, you get beautiful views of the pool, pond and ocean. There are also three fireplaces, custom millwork, marble baths and huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

The entire property covers 9.5 acres. Its pond is big enough for a boat dock and there are three empty lots between the house and the beach. There is also a two-bedroom guest house, which was used by the Secret Service during Obama's stay.

Sources told TMZ the Obamas are now in escrow for a different estate on Martha's Vineyard. The home, previously owned by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, was listed at $14.85 million, but TMZ's sources said the two are paying less. This new estate has seven bedrooms, providing daughters Sasha and Malia plenty of space when they visit. It has 29 beachfront acres, and the main home covers 6,900 square feet. There is also a pool, outdoor fireplace, chef's kitchen and two guest wings. It only has a two-car garage, surprisingly.

The Obamas spent Oct. 3 celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary. Notably, Michelle Obama shared a photo of the couple looking out onto a beach on Martha's Vineyard. "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he's delivered. Here's to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what's next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack," the former First Lady tweeted.

Michelle Obama said the couple are "finding each other again," following Obama's two terms in the Oval Office. "We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it's just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams," the Becoming author told PEOPLE last year.

The Obamas' biggest post-White House project is their work with Netflix. Their first project is the documentary American Factory by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. The filmmakers interviewed the Obamas for a 10-minute preview released in August. "Higher Ground is a reflection of both of us," Michelle Obama said, referring to the name of their production company. "So that means that our platform is gonna look a little bit like everything, just like the world is a little bit of everything."