Peek Inside Elvis Presley's Glamorously Luxe $30M Beverly Hills Home
In the early 1960s, rock and roll icon, Elvis Presley bought a home in Beverly Hills for $400,000 after he and Priscilla Presley first married in 1967, and it's now being sold for 75 times that price after a major overhaul to turn it into a contemporary estate in Los Angeles, Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares.
The property includes the home itself, which is 5,400 square feet and features four bedrooms and five baths, as well as an attached guest house. The home sits on 1.18 acres and is located on a street popularly known as "Billionaires Row." It's now on the market for $30 million — scroll through to take a look at the King's updated estate.
The entrance to the gated French Regency house sits just off a large motor court and features clean white siding and a black flared roof.
The home has been newly renovated and now features high ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light soar in, with white walls and light-colored brick only adding to the home's airy feel.
There are glass doors that open to the terraces so that one can appreciate the view from inside and step right outside to take it in, including a direct line to downtown Los Angeles. There are also several skylights to only increase the effect of being outside at all times.
Other updates to the home include an added laundry room, upgraded electrical, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, still maintaining a vintage feel while making the property modern.
There's also a luxurious master suite with an all-white marble bathroom that offers relaxation fit for a king.
The modest home sits perched on a hillside in a thick nest of trees and includes an artfully shaped resurfaced pool and spa. There are several venues for entertaining throughout the property as well as a poolside fireplace perfect for any chilly L.A. nights.
Photo Credit: Liason/Getty Images / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com