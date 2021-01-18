Tour Chris Evans' $3.5M Abandoned Los Angeles Mansion

✖

Chris Evans' $3.5 million mansion in California has some jaw-dropping views; however, it appears as though the Captain America actor abandoned it. Instead, he's been quarantining in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. In April, he admitted that he enjoys spending time at home and actually prefers it, but chose to do so in the east coast city.

"I am someone who prefers to be at home, so I do not feel the urge to go outside every day. The vast majority of my free time now goes to reading books and to Dodger," he told the online publication, Het Loatste Nieuws, in April. However, his home in California is 4,600-square-feet and was purchased in 2013 by the actor. The Laurel Canyon home was built in 1940 and underwent several renovations by Stewart-Gulrajani Designs before the actor purchased the pricey home according to Realtor.com.

The home sits within a high walls for privacy that requires passage through a gate before anyone can enter. The house contains two master bedrooms, a staff room and gourmet kitchen, all that overlook a gorgeous view of the Hollywood area. Stacked on the side of a hill, the floor to ceiling windows that open the house up to fresh air and stunning views, allows for a beach-style feel. His home is dressed up with a heated pool, spa, fire pit and two fire places.

The 39-year-old began his $75 million career after he started his iconic portrayal of Captain America. He not only purchased this home, but a $1.26 house in the Hollywood Hills, on top of the apartment in Boston that he enjoys staying at.

Recently, there were rumors that Evans was going to reprise his role as the famous Marvel character, however, he tweeted it's "news to me." However, fans are gushing over the fact that he and singer Ariana Grande may share the big screen together in a new Netflix film. Grande and Evans would be just two A-list celebrities on a long list of others in Adam McKay's upcoming Netlfix film Don't Look Up.

They would be sharing the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Maryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. The film follows "two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth."