Tour Brooke Shields' Cozy Chalet-Style $7.4M Pacific Palisades Home — Photos

Earlier this year, model and actress Brooke Shields sold her home in southern California, giving fans a chance to peek inside. Shields' place was in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and it sold for $7.4 million according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The outlet published photos from the real estate listing, giving fans a virtual tour. Shields seems to be more or less retired these days, but she once had one of the most raucous careers in Hollywood at the time. Born in 1965, she began modeling before she was a year old and transitioned quickly into acting. She gained nationwide acclaim at age 12 for her tragic performance in Pretty Baby, and went on to movie roles including The Blue Lagoon, Wanda Nevada and The Midnight Meat Train. She saw a bit of a resurgence in the era of prestige TV later on, including roles on The Middle, Jane the Virgin and Law & Order: SVU. Shields was born in New York City and did much of her early work there, but her house makes it clear that she has adapted well to the L.A. lifestyle. Located in the Pacific Palisade's neighborhood, it boasts 5,300 square feet of total living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Shields reportedly purchased the house in the late 1990s for $3.3 million, so the resale value is not too shabby at all. Shields and her husband, TV writer Chris Henchy, have reportedly moved back to New York for work, so the Palisades place was standing empty and unused. Now it's in the hands of new owners, but we can take a look at it thanks to the sales photos. Scroll on for a tour of the mansion.

Grand Entrance (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Visitors at Shields' former home must pass through the one-car gate to get access to the property. The house has a rustic look unique in L.A., and while the half-acre property is relatively private and secluded, it's clear that the brick driveway was made to be big enough for guests.

Entryway (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) From this side, the scope of this three-story house is already clear, while the practical construction starts to come into focus as well. This brick porch leads to an exterior staircase to take you up if you're not heading into the first floor. As it's not the side with a view, it doesn't really invite one to sit and stay awhile.

First Floor (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Heading inside, the first floor is all towering beams painted white with double-height ceilings in some places. The hardwood floors are made of Douglas fir and the area is wide open for sitting around the fireplace, at the dining room table, or in the sunny windows. A baby grand piano helps fill the floor space.

Wrap-Around Terrace (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The porch from the entryway continues around the outside of the house, and on the other side, you can see a staggering view of the neighborhood and the other houses perched on hills.

Kitchen (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The first floor also includes a full chef's kitchen with everything a dedicated cook could want within reach. More access to the terrace from here ensures proper ventilation and a breeze to beat the oven's heat on a hot day.

Gathering Areas (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) More amenities on the first floor include a media room, a wet bar and more seating areas. The house practically begs to be filled with friends and family.

Library (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Moving up to the second floor, you'll find that the cathedral ceilings from the foyer stand over a home library with built-in shelves. There's a desk to show where a workstation could go as well as a leather armchair to show where a quiet reading nook could go.

Second-Floor Suite (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) On either side of this reading room are the second-floor bathroom and the accompanying bathroom, both of which are extravagant. These makeup part of the house's main suite, though there is plenty more to see.

Walk-in Closet & Sauna (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The "closet" in this main bedroom is essentially a room all on its own. There's enough space here for an A-lister to keep all their best formalwear and then some on hand. Meanwhile, beyond the main bathroom is a fully functioning sauna.

Bedrooms (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Again, there are five bedrooms in total in this house. Here's a look at the ones scattered throughout the house beside the main suite up above.

Laundry (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) A laundry room with a capacity for plenty of guests is tucked away at the back of the house, though it is tasteful enough that it need not have been hidden. There is also a huge storage area that was photographed with old posters of Shield on the walls for the full effect.

Outdoors (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Adrian Van Anz / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Finally, this is the area below the terrace with a swimming pool, a hot tub and an outdoor shower for those warm L.A. afternoons.