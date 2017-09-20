Tori Spelling’s Mother Says She Hopes Her Daughter Is Done Having Children

Candy Spelling isn’t hoping for any more grandchildren from her famous daughter, Tori Spelling.

On Saturday, the 71-year-old Broadway producer opened up about how she hopes that her Beverly Hills, 90210 alum daughter is done having kids.

“She just loves her kids,” Candy told Us Weekly. “I hope she’s finished, but you never know.”

Despite her hopes that her daughter is done having children, Candy did throw a baby shower for Tori, who was welcoming her fifth child at the time.

“Let me tell you, she’s my daughter. I love her,” Candy said. “I would do anything to help my children if I can.”

A month after the baby shower, Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, welcomed their son, Beau. Tori’s baby boy was delivered via a scheduled C-section.

Tori and McDermott are also parents to Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 5.

Last month, the couple dished on the possibility of having more kids.

“Never say never,” McDermott said. “But our hands are pretty full right now, so we’d like to just enjoy the ones we have right now.”

Tori says that her fifth baby has brought her and Dean closer.

“It’s been a blessing having baby Beau,” Tori said. “I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

In April of this year, Tori spoke about her 11-year marriage to McDermott, which was put under duress after her husband was involved in a cheating scandal in 2013. The pair worked through things, and are now doing well.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us Weekly. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

