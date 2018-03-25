Tori Spelling Celebrates ‘Sunday Funday’ With Her Five Children in Instagram Snap

It’s been a tough month for Tori Spelling and her family, but the actress and reality personality is leaning on her kids for support.

In a slideshow of her five children she posted on Instagram Sunday, Spelling revealed that she and her clan of kiddos have been spending a gorgeous day outside playing and enjoying the sunshine.

“It’s family #sundayfunday … Let’s get this party started!” she captioned the photos. ‘We got the sun back and we are excited to spend the day outdoors!”

Spelling added that she was happy that her children with husband Dean McDermott — Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 12 months — were able to get on with one another.

“I ❤️ that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together,” she wrote. “Makes this #mamabear ‘s ❤️swoon!”

She then asked for followers to tell her what they were doing for “Sunday Funday” in the comment section below, which many did.

As previously reported, the police were called to Spelling’s home twice earlier this month over just a week. On March 1, the day before Beau’s first birthday celebration, someone called 911 to complain about Spelling and McDermott arguing. A week later, McDermott called police himself, worried about Spelling’s mental health.

Days later, McDermott called police to check up on Spelling after she left their house for a doctor’s appointment. Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California while she was inside, with McDermott seen standing outside the office holding son Beau.

On March 10, Spelling and McDermott were escorted out of a restaurant after they started arguing.

The two have had suffered a lot of ups and downs in their marriage. Their reality series True Tori documented the couple’s struggles to keep it together, even after McDermott had an affair in 2013.

They also have financial problems, as Spelling reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt and McDermott has failed to pay child support for his teen son from a previous relationship.

A source told Life & Style earlier this month that they are “too broke” to get a divorce.

“She loves him and has always tried to keep the relationship together, but she’s at the end of her rope,” they said. They “are at each other’s throats over so many issues — everything from their dire financial situation to neither of them having a steady job to not being able to adequately support their five children.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that their marriage is “in shambles,” and there is “non-stop chaos in their home and in their marriage.”

“Friends are talking about a possible intervention of sorts before things get even worse,” the source continued.

PhotoCcredit: Instagram / Tori Spelling