Watch: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Throw Shade at Tiffani Thiessen on ‘RuPaul’

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling just dissed their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tiffani Thiessen during an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday, May 5.

The friends were guest judges for a parody of the hit television series, which included a drag queen dressed as Thiessen’s charactar, Valerie Malone.

During her critique of the performances, Garth wasn’t able to bring herself to say Thiessen’s.

“As Ti—, how do you say it?” Garth said before Spelling chimed in with, “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’ “

The panel laughed and Garth smiled.

“Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of,’ ” she confirmed.

In 2012, Thiessen discussed her rift with Garth during an interview with shock jock Howard Stern.

She said when she joined the 90210 cast in 1994, “the girls were not very nice to me.” She added that things got better and Garth and Thiessen became really good friends. Thiessen was even present for the birth of Garth’s first child.

But then, she said, the two had a falling out and grew apart. “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that,” she said.

The Saved by the Bell alum confessed she was no longer friends with Spelling after Spelling split with her first husband, Charlie Shanian, after falling for Dean McDermott on the set of their Lifetime TV movie.

“It was a hard situation for everybody,” Thiessen said. “We were close with Charlie .. my best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard.”

We hope these three work out their differences in the future!

