Tori Spelling Forced to Pay Credit Card Debt After Ignoring Lawsuit

Tori Spelling has reportedly been ordered to pay thousands of dollars of credit card debt after ignoring a lawsuit over the unpaid bill.

According to The Blast, court documents show Calvary SPV, a company that buys debt, won a default judgement against the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star in early September. The documents show that Spelling owes $5,043.32 after originally being sued by Citibank.

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have reportedly been in financial straits for years. In 2016, American Express sued Spelling over an unpaid bill with $37, 981.97 in charges. Back in April 2017, it was reported that the IRS “drained” the couple’s bank accounts. They reportedly owed $707,487.30 in taxes from 2014 alone. In May 2017, a judge ordered them to pay $220,000 to City National Bank. McDermott has also reportedly had trouble paying child support to his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

McDermott and Spelling have five children, and McDermott has a son with Eustace. Despite their financial troubles, they have been seen taking lavish trips and hosting extravagant parties for their children.

Meanwhile, the two have had a rocky year with their marriage. After police were called to their house twice, including one time to check on Spelling’s well-being, the couple reportedly started counseling in August to save the marriage.

“Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team. They realized things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them.”

The source said the two “see Tori’s experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together. They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work.”

The couple have been married since 2006. In 2013, McDermott had an extramarital affair, and their effort to save their marriage was the plot for their reality series True Tori.

In addition to her messy personal life, the 44-year-old Spelling has been hoping to resume her acting career with a new Beverly Hills, 90210 series. PEOPLE reported in March that Spelling is joining friend Jennie Garth for a CBS-produced 90210-inspired dramedy in which they will play fictionalized versions of themselves. However, there has been no news on the project since the March report.

Photo credit: Getty Images