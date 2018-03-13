Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Kiss on ‘Sharknado’ Set a Week After Domestic Incident

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are shutting up those that doubt their marriage. The two were spotted filming a scene Monday in Malibu for what TMZ reports is a Sharknado TV appearance — possibly as a teaser for Sharknado 6, which bows this summer.

Not only did the two show some major PDA in front of an on-set trailer, but they also got to shoot a fake laser gun with Tara Reid, Ian Ziering and Vivica A. Fox, according to TMZ.

The passionate kiss seems to be a sign that all is well in the Spelling-McDermott home, despite multiple 911 calls, police visits and reports of a mental breakdown in recent weeks.

The kiss comes two days after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling and McDermott’s marriage is “in shambles.”

“Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit down last week to try to make it work. They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids but it isn’t working,” the source said.

The insider added that Spelling does not feel that McDermott is “helping with the kids as much as she feels he should,” adding, “He used to do everything but has stepped away and started taking more time for himself.”

McDermott is “trying to be calm and handle things,” according to the source. “He doesn’t want to raise his voice or say anything that she could misconstrue to the police.”

Aside from financial woes, McDermott and Spelling’s lives have been in a state of flux since late last month. Fans started raising concerns about her disappearance from social media. On March 1, police were called to Spelling’s home after she reportedly had a “nervous breakdown.” Twenty-four hours later, there was another 911 call.

McDermott called police to their home again on March 7, after he was concerned about Spelling leaving their home with at least one of their five children. All three occasions ended with police not taking any action.

On March 9, the couple was reportedly escorted out of a Los Angeles restaurant by police.

Spelling and McDermott’s neighbors told In Touch last week that their fights can be heard throughout the neighborhood.

“They argue several times a week,” a source told In Touch. “Their fights can be heard throughout the whole neighborhood. Tori’s yelling and hysterical crying are unmistakable.”

Spelling and McDermott met in 2005 and married the following year. They stayed together despite McDermott’s extramarital affair in 2014. The affair’s impact was seen in the reality show True Tori. McDermott also sought help for a sex addiction.