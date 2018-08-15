Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Appear Strong Months After Family Crisis

Months after a domestic disturbance call, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s relationship is going strong.

Despite a year full of troubles for Hollywood couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, nothing seems to be able to get in the way of their romance, the couple spotted Monday night holding hands while leaving popular celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star and McDermott dressed casual for the night, with Spelling accessorizing her black dress with a simple gold belt and necklace while McDermott paired his jeans with a dark-blue button-down shirt.

The romantic night out without their five kids comes after a number of domestic disturbance calls to police were made earlier this year, with the first having been made on March 1, just one day before their youngest son celebrated his first birthday. Just days later, McDermott called police when he became worried about Spelling’s mental health after she left their house for a doctor’s appointment. On March 10, the couple was escorted out of a restaurant after they began arguing.

Adding more trouble to their marriage was reported financial troubles, with Spelling reportedly owing thousands of dollars in credit card debt and McDermott owing child support for his teen son from a previous relationship.

The combination of those stressors are allegedly what led to Spelling’s crisis, though a source says that the family is doing much better now.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn’t take the pressure any longer. Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously,” a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.

“Tori was so caught up in the day-to-day life of caring for five children, she didn’t take care of herself,” the source continued. “Tori has a long road ahead, but she is finally realizing she needs to focus on her health and clean up her financial and marital problems. She loves having kids, but they have become her main focus and the stress of that with her marriage, and endless debt, left her no time for herself.”

Part of the family’s healing process seems to consist of a number of vacations. Spelling and McDermott celebrated their 12-year anniversary with a May trip to Hawaii. Just a month later, the couple took their kids – Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 – on a trip to Palm Springs, California, where they were photographed lounging by the pool under a cabana.