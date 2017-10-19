State Seizing Tori Spelling’s Recent Lawsuit Settlement Funds

Tori Spelling recently settled a lawsuit against Japanese restaurant Benihana in which she claimed she suffered burns after she tripped and fell onto a grill, E! News reports, reportedly undergoing skin grafts after the fact. The details of the settlement were not made public.

As a result, The Blast is reporting that the state of California is attempting to claim the money as part of Spelling’s debt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Franchise Tax Board in California has reportedly filed documents stating that Spelling still owes them $338,595.78 in unpaid taxes from 2014-2015, and wants to claim any money the actress receives from Benihana as part of her debt.

Up Next: Tori Spelling Reveals She Might Have a Sixth Child

Spelling’s accident at Benihana happened in 2015. The restaurant claimed her injury was due to her failure to “conduct herself as a reasonable guest.”

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have faced multiple monetary troubles in recent years, having been sued by multiple credit card companies for failure to pay balances.

In May, the couple missed a subpoenaed court appearance in their legal battle with City National Bank, who sued them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010. Spelling was also sued by American Express last year for failing to pay a $37,981.97 balance and was sued again by the company in November for failing to pay $87,594.55 on one of her cards. The couple was also hit with a tax lien from California over unpaid taxes from 2014.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com