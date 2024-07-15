'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Life-Changing News

Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis is officially a dad of two! The actor and his wife, Nina Senicar, announced over the weekend that they recently welcomed their second child together, son Noa Gray Ellis.

The proud parents shared the exciting news of their family's newest addition in Instagram posts on Saturday, July 13. Both mom and dad shared an adorable image of the family, including their 3-year-old daughter Nora Grace, holding the newborn, who was born on Thursday, July 11. Ellis opted for a simple caption, sharing his son's name and birthdate, while Senicar added in her own post, "Wow, we have a son!"

(Photo: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The actor, who starred as Lt. Reuben 'Payback' Fitch in 2022 film, and Senicar's love story began in 2015 when they first met at a bar in Los Angeles after they were introduced by a mutual friend, according to PEOPLE. They went on to make their social media debut as a couple in October of that year when Senicar reposted a photo of the two from an amfAR fundraiser. After dating for five years, Ellis dropped to one knee and popped the question in Bali in January 2019, according to Vogue. They tied the knot in Italy on July 9, 2022 after being forced to postpone their wedding tice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Nora in November 2019, announced in March that they were expecting their second child together. Sharing the news on Instagram, where she posted aeries of photos of herself wearing a baby bump-hugging dress, Senicar told her followers, "And just like that... Baby Nr. 2 loading!"

News of little Noa Gray's arrival was met with plenty of excitement from the couple's friends and fellow celebrities. Reacting to the news, Ellis' Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji wrote, "Aunt Tasha reporting for duty.," with Natasha Rothwell adding, "Aunt Tasha reporting for duty." Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson commented, "Aww congrats yall," while Nischelle Turner showed some love by writing, "Love love LOVE!!! Congratulations to you guys!"

As the couple adjusts to life as parents of two, it seems baby No. 3 isn't on the table just yet. Ellis previously told PEOPLE ahead of his son's arrival, "I'm terrified. One kid was crazy. Two kids, come on, man. I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know what I'm doing. I'm very excited. I think two is enough. It's where it ends...I think I finally achieved some version of calm in my house and now it's about to be chaos all over again."