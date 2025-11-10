‘Top Gear’ Host Dead From Lung Cancer: Quentin Willson Was 68

Television figure Quentin Willson has died. He was 68.

The British TV host, best known for hosting Top Gear and Britain’s Worst Driver, passed away peacefully yesterday after a brief battle with lung cancer.

A statement provided by his family said he died “peacefully, surrounded by his family” while describing him as a “national treasure” and “true consumer champion.”

“Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms,” the statement read. “The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.”

Willson hosted Top Gear, the wildly popular automobile-related series, from 1991 to 2001 alongside co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

He was known for being the show’s expert on used cars—and for being a mischievous wise guy who dropped scathing remarks every few minutes all throughout his time on the series.

“I’m far away so I’ve only just heard that Quentin Willson has died. We had some laughs over the years. Properly funny man,” Clarkson wrote on Twitter/X.

He also posted a photo of him, Willson and May on his Instagram page in tribute, writing “And then there were two. Sad day.”

May also paid tribute to his former co-host on Twitter/X, saying “Quentin Wilson [sic] gave me proper advice and encouragement during my earliest attempts at TV, back in the late 90s. I’ve never forgotten it. Great bloke.”

He is survived by his wife and his three children.