'Top Chef Masters' Alum Naomi Pomeroy Dead at 49

The culinary world is in mourning following the passing of renowned chef Naomi Pomeroy. The 49-year-old Portland-based culinary star and former Top Chef Masters contestant lost her life in an accident on the Willamette River near Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, July 13.

Pomeroy, celebrated for her contributions to Portland's food scene, died during a seemingly innocuous river excursion, according to AP. The chef was part of a group enjoying a leisurely float down the Willamette, utilizing a combination of paddle boards and inner tubes that had been fastened together. The outing took a dire turn when the assembly became ensnared in a submerged obstacle in the river.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Pomeroy was pulled beneath the water's surface and became trapped. The paddle board's leash, which was attached to her, prevented her from resurfacing. While her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and another individual managed to escape to the riverbank, Pomeroy was unable to free herself.

The tragedy has caused renewed concern about water safety practices. Local authorities have issued warnings against tethering multiple inner tubes and emphasized the importance of using quick-release leashes on paddle boards, particularly in moving water. Brian Paulsen, the boating safety program manager for the Oregon State Marine Board, highlighted an "emerging trend" of fatalities linked to paddle board leashes becoming entangled in river debris, reports the outlet.

As of Monday, July 15, recovery efforts were ongoing. Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall pledged his commitment to locating Pomeroy's body, acknowledging the challenges posed by river conditions. "Both yesterday and today, the Benton County Sheriff's Office had staff … both Marine Patrol Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel, on the water, continuing the effort to recover the victim. Debris in river, currents, and ragged rocks, make it unsafe for divers to conduct any exploratory search under water," he told Eater. "We will continue our efforts to recover the victim, to bring [closure] to the family and the community."

Pomeroy's death has reverberated through the culinary community, where she was regarded for her innovative approach to cooking and her role in elevating Portland's status as a gastronomic destination. Her journey to culinary stardom began in September 2007 with the opening of Beast, a restaurant that quickly became synonymous with Portland's burgeoning culinary culture.

At Beast, Pomeroy showcased her expertise in whole animal butchery through a six-course prix fixe menu served at communal tables. This concept not only garnered critical acclaim but also earned Pomeroy a place among Food & Wine magazine's 10 Best New Chefs in America in 2009. Her culinary prowess was further recognized in 2014 when she received the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef Pacific Northwest.

Pomeroy's influence extended beyond her own kitchen. She made memorable appearances on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters, where she competed on behalf of Seed Savers Exchange, an Iowa-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving heirloom plant varieties. Her most recent venture, Expatriate, a cocktail bar co-owned with her husband, had become a fixture in Portland's nightlife scene.

Heather Wallberg, a fellow restaurateur, praised Pomeroy's instrumental role in shaping Portland's culinary identity. "She made the Portland food scene what it is today," Wallberg told KOIN, highlighting Pomeroy's impact on the community.

Political figures have also joined in honoring Pomeroy's memory. U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer from Oregon described her passing as a "tragic loss," emphasizing her influence beyond Portland in establishing the region's reputation for culinary excellence. "Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being," Blumenauer stated, per the AP. "Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed."