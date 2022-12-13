Tool Rocker Set for Assault Case Hearing This Week

Tool rocker Daniel Carey is set to appear in a Kansas City court this week, for an assault case hearing. According to local news station Fox 4, the Grammy-winning drummer will for before a judge on Thursday, Dec. 15. The outlet notes that, per court records, the case has been continued several times this year, and was was initially scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022.

Carey was charged and arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with another man in Kansas City Airport terminal on Dec. 12, 2021. Per a previous story from Fox 4, officers were called to the scene for an altercation and found Carey poking the unnamed man in the chest with two fingers and yelling a homophobic slur. Video footage captured Carey's arrest, with the musician heard asking, "Who did I assault? Who did I assault," as he was being handcuffed. He added, "I just want to get the f— out of here."

At the time of Carey's arrest, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department offered a statement, as shared by Blabbermouth. "Regarding the request for body and dash cam video, our police force does not have this technology," the spokesperson said. "The police report has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review."

Notably, Carey is originally from Kansas, and was said t be in town for the revival of the Kansas-Missouri basketball showdown. He also performed along with the KU Basketball Pep Band at the big game the day before he was arrested. Relatedly, Carey was wearing a red Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs jersey at the time of his arrest.

Carey is one of the founding members of Tool, along with bandmates Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones, as well as past bassist Paul D'Amour, who was replaced by Justin Chancellor after leaving the band in the mid-90s. Tool emerged on the rock/metal scene in the early '90s with their debut EP, Opiate. To date, the band has released five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

Over the years, they have also racked up a number of award nominations and wins. Among the bands' biggest trophies are four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance for "Ænema" (1998), Best Metal Performance for "Schism" (2002), Best Recording Package for 10,000 Days (2007), and Best Metal Performance for "7empest" (2020). Finaly, Tool also won Top Rock Album at both the Billboard Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2020.