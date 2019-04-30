Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies at 24 From Apparent Heart Condition

Toni Braxton’s niece, Lauren, has reportedly passed away at the age of 24.

Lauren was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. According to a new report by TMZ, she died on Monday in Maryland. Her father told reporters that her passing was related to a heart condition.

Police said that they received a 911 call about Lauren at around 12 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, she was already unresponsive. Paramedics ultimately pronounced Lauren dead on the scene. Lauren went by the nickname LoLo, and lived in Maryland with her father.

Lauren’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., is the only son in the Braxton siblings, who star together on WEtv‘s Braxton Family Values. His sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar have all found success in both music and reality TV, singing together as The Braxtons before Toni launched her solo career.

Michael Braxton is reportedly a singer and songwriter as well. TMZ reports that he began singing in church choirs with his sisters when they were all young. So far, it looks like Lauren had not joined in on the family’s musical or television endeavors, although she did have a considerable following on Instagram.

Lauren used social media to highlight a life filled with family, friends and fun. She posted photos and videos of her day to day life caring for children, joking with others and posing for selfies. Her aunt, Traci Braxton, often left comments, especially on family-related pictures.

“Look at my beautiful Baby girl!!!!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Lauren as a baby with her father. “Now that’s Funny!!!! Thanks Lolo!!!!!”

Lauren’s final post on Instagram came last week. It was a collection and photos and videos of her with a baby, celebrating the youngster’s first birthday. Followers flooded the comments with prayers and well-wishes for Lauren, as well as shock at her sudden passing.

“I absolutely cannot believe this,” one person wrote. “Rest [In] Heaven and in perfect peace! You are loved and so cherished.”

“RIP, this is so sad, I was just looking at her page yesterday,” added another.

“Rest In Peace beautiful! GOD surround her family with strength and love,” a third person commented.

Toni Braxton has not made a public post about her niece’s passing, although she has been active on social media recently, thanking fans for turning out to her most recent show. Many commenters asked why Braxton was not addressing the tragedy, although in fairness she uses social media almost exclusively for promotion.