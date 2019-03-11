Tommy Lee Plans to Press Charges After Son’s Alleged Assault

A few days removed from Monday night’s domestic violence incident in which Tommy Lee was hospitalized, the Mötley Crüe drummer says he still plans on pressing charges against his son, Brandon.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officer told Entertainment Tonight that Lee had a visible injury on his face when the department responded to a 911 call from Lee’s fiancée, and that Lee stated that he plans on pressing charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee alleged that Brandon, 21, hit him Monday might before Lee was transported to a local hospital. No one from the incident has been taken into custody, although Brandon is reportedly being investigated for criminal battery after Lee filed a police report.

In the eight-minute 911 phone call, Lee’s fiancée, actress Brittany Furlan, asked officers to respond after Brandon knocked out Lee with a punch to the face.

“My stepson has guns in his room, that’s why I’m freaked out,” Furlan told the dispatcher.

Brandon is the son of Lee and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson. The two also have a 20-year-old son, Dylan.

Brandon claims he was defending Anderson after Lee attacked her on social media when things turned physical Monday night, and that he punched Lee in the mouth in self-defense after Lee allegedly lunged toward Brandon.

However, Lee tells another side of the story, slamming TMZ for not “getting their facts straight.”

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—. My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he wrote.

Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth. — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

Following the altercation, the Mötley Crüe drummer posted a now-deleted photo of his swollen, bloodied lip on Instagram and tagged his son in the shot.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Prior to the altercation, Lee sent a heated tweet to Morgan, calling out the controversial journalist for an interview he shared with Anderson over the weekend. During the sit-down, Anderson discussed her tumultuous three-year marriage to the rockstar.

@piersmorgan ur interviews w/ Donald Trump & my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old shit but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ Signed,

“The abuser” (who she texts everyday & asks for me back) — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018

“[Piers Morgan,] ur interviews w/ Donald Trump and my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention,” he wrote, signing the message, “‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back.)”

While Morgan offered to have an on-air chat with Lee to get his take on their relationship, he didn’t jump at the offer.

“I suggest you don’t interview her,” Lee shot back. “Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

Amid the family scandal, Lee is preparing to marry his fourth wife, Furlan, after their Valentine’s Day engagement earlier this year.