Tommy Lee From Motley Crue Stuns Twitter After Blistering Anti-Trump Message

Tommy Lee stunned his Twitter followers on Wednesday in a wild rant against President Donald Trump and Lee’s conservative followers. Apparently fed up with Twitter users who told him to stick to drumming, Lee let loose by sharing a lengthy quote that envisions a future which conservatives wouldn’t be happy with.

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so f—ing hard for all of this s—,” Lee wrote. “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One p— hat pink and fly it over your beloved Bible belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Osteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f—s.”

The Mötley Crüe drummer continued, “Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother. We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.”

The quote that Lee shared was initially posted to Reddit about a year ago. It struck a nerve with many of Lee’s followers and went viral, with plenty of people praising him and plenty others disappointed by his words.

Extremely here for Tommy Lee joining the fraternity of cock swinging 80’s rock guys who really fucking hate the president pic.twitter.com/JMNeUbx67Y — Erin 🎷 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 9, 2019

Tommy Lee we gonna Fumigate the goddamn White House and paint it Rainbow pic.twitter.com/s1vGWtMrkC — DKT (@darleneturner53) August 8, 2019

Tommy Lee is my new favorite person. https://t.co/AlUt9ta6DS — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 8, 2019

If you think Trump pissed you off so far… Wait until you see what he has in store for us next four years. More God, more Christianity, more financial success, more freedom, more legal weed, less pedos, less Satanic sacrifice, less Epsteins. It is going to be amazing!! — ❌Corey Madviolinist❌ (@Madviolinist66) August 9, 2019

Basically means “I hate everyone who disagrees with me on politics” — Hoors Brewing (@TheReaI0J) August 7, 2019

Dude. Really??? Lots a hate from a guy that was soooo blessed to have played music for a living. Love ya but WTF? — Mike (@Mike21123) August 7, 2019

It’s not the first time Lee has criticized Trump. He’s lambasted him over gun control, the California wildfires and other environmental issues, calling him “scary delusional.” Earlier this week, he tweeted at the president to “wake the f— up,” writing, “one minute you blame mental illness for the mass shootings then the next it’s video games?! WTF is wrong with you!?!”

“The next person who tells me to stick to drumming and stay out of politics, I’m gonna come to ur house and shove my drumsticks up ur a— until you sneeze,” he wrote Monday, along with a middle finger emoji.

