Tom Petty’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Her Father

Rocker Tom Petty‘s youngest daughter has been lighting up her social media as the news of her father’s passing circulates.

AnnaKim Violette, 35, took to Instagram to express her feelings of gratitude, sadness and hope after Petty’s death on Monday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you experience,” she began, writing in the caption of a teary-eyes selfie.

The amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you exsperience I want to thank the hospital for there privacy,compassion,medical care. Thank my family for only bringing love to the room Friends for there around the clock emotional sopport Fans for there out pouring of love and respect for my familys space and privacy🖤🤘🏿 My heart feels open and light years closer to my loved ones The body dies but the loves grows forever Invite love🖤 A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

She offered her thanks to those who aided her in the final hours of her father’s life. “I want to thank the hospital for their privacy, compassion, medical care,” she wrote. “Thank my family for only bringing love to the room. Friends for their around the clock emotional support. Fans for their outpouring of love and respect for my family’s space and privacy.”

“My heart feels open and light years closer to my loved ones. The body dies but the loves grows forever. Invite love,” she concluded.

In another post, AnnaKim wrote that she watched her dad play a show the week before he was found in full cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing, early Monday morning.

“This is real American are made from the roots of real people who deeply love life,” she wrote. “My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music.”

How beautiful are we? 👽🌹🌹👽🇺🇸 A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Petty, best known for his lead vocals in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died Oct. 2 at the age of 66.

After false reports of the singer’s death circulated Monday afternoon, his manager confirmed Petty’s death at 11:40 EST: “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.”

“He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” manager Tony Dimitriades announced.

Petty shared daughters AnnaKim and Adria, 42, with his first wife Jane Benyo, who he has was married to for 22 years before they divorced in 1996. He married Dana York in 2001.