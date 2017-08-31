Tom Cruise Suffers Injury While Performing ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Stunt

Actor, Tom Cruise has suffered an injury while shooting Mission: Impossible 6 in London.

The 55-year-old actor, who has performed his own stunts for years, slammed into a building as part of a stunt on Sunday, but it did not go as planned.

While he had tried to run and jump from a platform onto another structure while wearing a safety wire, TMZ reports with exclusive footage available at their network that he appeared to "leap too soon," hitting the building.

A post shared by Entertainmentninfo (@entertainmentninfo) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Cruise is then seen pulling himself up and limping over to the film's crew members, who are just feet away. One of them notices and helps to maneuver him back to the platform, where he is then guided off set.

While the extent of his injury is unknown, his rep and manager did not provide any comment to press.

Cruise has become renowned in going to great lengths to execute his own stunts, including a plane crash in zero gravity for the recent reboot of the "The Mummy," which he says took 64 takes to get right.

Mission: Impossible 6, starring Cruise, Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin and Michelle Monaghan, is slated to hit theaters July 27, 2018.