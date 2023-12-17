Tom Cruise Sparks Romance Rumors With Russian Socialite

Love may be in the air for Tom Cruise once again. According to Page Six, the Top Gun: Maverick star was spied spending time with 36-year-old Elsina Khayrova in London. The Russian socialite and actor were at a party in London's Grosvenor Square and were reportedly "clearly a couple."

"He seemed to be besotted with her," a source told The Daily Mail. They also added that the couple "spent most of the night dancing" together and while Cruise was friendly, he was trying not to pose for photos.

The pair reportedly left the party together, with the former model garnering plenty of attention due to the lack of details and her luxurious lifestyle. She was previously married to Dmitry Tsvetkov, a Russian diamond and mining magnate, who spoke about the potential relationship with a warning for Cruise.

"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open," he said, while remaining very positive toward his ex and wishing her the best.

The couple made headlines with their divorce back in the summer, which was noted to be an acrimonious split according to Page Six. Tsvetkov reportedly accused Khayrova of hiding assets, including a $1 million handbag and purse collection. At the same time, she's accused him of being on the "Kremlin's most-wanted list."

Cruise has been connected with many names in the past few years, though nothing concrete ever came of the dates or the reports. He was connected to his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell at one point, which she denied back in the summer. Before that, Shakira was named in connection to the Top Gun star in the wake of her split and divorce from Gerard Piqué. A source noted there was chemistry between the pair, but nothing ever came of it. Cruise has been married three times and is a father of three. His past relationships have garnered a shadow of sorts due to his connections to Scientology and their alleged role in his relationships.