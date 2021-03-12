Tom Cruise Lists Colorado Estate for $39.5 Million

✖

Tom Cruise, that is the real one and not the strange DeepFake one, reportedly listed his Colorado estate for an astonishing $39.5 million. The home is located in Telluride and was put on the market seven years ago, but the listing is just now going public. The property spans 320 acres and was built to guarantee privacy. Cruise reportedly designed it himself and it was completed in 1994.

Back in 2013, Cruise, 58, hired a real estate agent to sell the home for $59 million, but the listing remained private, reports The Wall Street Journal. The current listing agents are Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "I'm not sure [Cruise] was ready to sell it yet," Lavey told the Journal. "Everybody knows who owns this property, but you can't see it from almost anywhere," Dockray added.

The main home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and covers 10,000 square feet, reports the New York Post. It features wood and stone details, including wood-beamed ceilings. There is also a chef's kitchen and oversize windows to give visitors a perfect view of the mountains. There are also multiple fireplaces, a fitness center, a three-car garage, and outdoor entertaining spaces. There is also a three-bedroom guest lodge on the property.

Everything was built to give Cruise the absolute privacy he needed whenever he wanted to escape the Hollywood spotlights. Visitors had to drive one mile behind a gate to get to the main home. The agents told the Journal the home was built at such a high elevation that Cruise could look down and see planes arriving at the airport. Although it is secluded, the property is also not far from downtown Telluride.

Lately, Cruise is far from Colorado. He is finishing up work on Mission: Impossible 7 in London. The movie is set for release on Nov. 19 and reteams Cruise with director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Fallout. M: I 7 is expected to be among the movies Paramount will release on Paramount+ within 45 days of its theatrical release. The film brings back many of the familiar faces from the previous Mission: Impossible movies while adding Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham to the cast. McQuarrie had hoped to film M: I 7 and M: I 8 back-to-back, but the coronavirus pandemic forced delays in production. Cruise will also have to work on promotion for Top Gun: Maverick, which will finally open on July 2.