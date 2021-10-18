Tom Bergeron Tells George Takei to ‘Get a F’n Life’ Amid William Shatner Spat

Tom Bergeron has weighed on the recent comments that George Takei made about William Shatner’s space flight, and the former Dancing With The Stars says he thinks that Takei should “get a f’n life.” During an appearance on the Morning Buzz radio show, Bergeron threw some direct shade at Star Trek actor, saying, “It was a show that was off the air in ’69. I get that at the conventions they make you think you were the star, but you weren’t.” He later offered a take on the longstanding feud between Takei and Shatner, saying of the former, “When you gnaw on a bitter pill for 40 years it gets stuck in your teeth.”

Takei famously played helmsman Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series and films, opposite 90-year-old Shatner as Captain Kirk. On Wednesday, Shatner took a short trip into space on a shuttle designed and built by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company. Not long after Shatner’s flight, Page Six reported that Takei offered his thoughts on Shatner’s flight, while speaking to the audience at his new play, titled Thoughts of a Colored Man. “He’s boldly going where other people have gone before. He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old, and it’s important to find out what happens,” Takei said.

“So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study,” he continued. “Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!” It’s been noted that Takei’s tone could be taken as playful banter,though Cinema Blend previously pointed out that he and Shatner have maintained a feud over the years, though there seems to be little explanation as to what sparked it.

Notably, Takei wasn’t the only high-profile person to comment on Shatner’s space flight, as Britain’s Prince William made some indirect comments as well. Following Shatner’s flight, Prince William sat down for a conversation with the BBC’s Newscast and explained his position. “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” he said. Shatner responded to William by saying, “He’s a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he’s got the wrong idea.”