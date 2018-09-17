Tom Arnold Files Police Report Against Mark Burnett

Comedian Tom Arnold claimed he filed a police report against The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett Monday, after their physical altercation at a pre-Emmys party Sunday night.

Arnold went to the West LA division of the Los Angeles Police Department early Monday to file his report. On the way, he told reporters that Burnett “literally tried to murder me,” reports The Blast. After leaving the precinct, Arnold told TMZ he was choked so violently he needs a doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite what Arnold said, a Los Angeles spokesman told The Wrap they have no record of a police report.

“There was no Tom Arnold incident that we have record of,” officer Ray Brown said. “There is no record of any incident with Tom Arnold. None. Period. Per our watch commander who handles that location or area where this so-called party happened. There was no police report filed.”

The drama began late Sunday night.

“Mark Burnett just went apes– & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD,” Arnold tweeted.

Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, disputed Arnold, sharing a photo of her own bruised hand. “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop,” Downey wrote.

“Bulls–,” Arnold replied. “You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

“Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me,” Arnold added in another tweet. “Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”

Marty Singer, Arnold’s attorney, confirmed the incident to The Hollywood Reporter, describing it as an “attack” on his client by Burnett.

Actress Alyson Hannigan also claims she saw the fight, tweeting that Survivor host Jeff Probst tried to break it up. “Walked n2 party behind Tom Arnold and saw him & Mark Burnett get into a fight!Thought it was a joke until security jumped in! #WhyIstayhome,” she wrote in another tweet.

Another witness told TMZ that it was Arnold who came “charging” at Downey and Burnett, who then pushed Arnold back. Arnold ripped Burnett’s crucifix off his neck, according to the witness.

The fight happened two days before Arnold’s Viceland show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, begins. In the series, Arnold tries to hunt down more tapes from The Apprentice, which he believes will show future President Donald Trump using racial slurs and expressing other bigoted views.

Arnold has been calling on Burnett to release a video of Trump using the N-word, which Arnold claims to know exist. Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared on The Apprentice and was a staffer in the Trump White House, also claims Trump used the N-word on the Apprentice set.

“Mark Burnett doesn’t seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should’ve gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it,” Arnold wrote in another tweet.

Mark Burnett doesn’t seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should’ve gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018



Burnett has not publicly commented on the Emmys scuffle.

Photo credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for A+E Networks