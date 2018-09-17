Tom Arnold Has Physical Altercation With Mark Burnett at Pre-Emmys Party

Tom Arnold and Survivor producer Mark Burnett got into a physical altercation Sunday night at a pre-Emmys party, according to Arnold, who claimed on Twitter that Burnett attacked him.

“Mark Burnett just went apes— & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain,” the Roseanne alum tweeted. “I’m waiting for LAPD.”

Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, also took to social media, sharing a photo of a bruised hand.

“Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop,” she wrote.

Arnold replied to Downey’s tweet, calling her a liar. “Bulls—. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

Arnold also alleged that there is video of the altercation. “Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”

Arnold’s lawyer confirmed the incident to The Hollywood Reporter and claimed that Burnett “attacked” Arnold. Variety reports that the incident occurred at the Evening Before Emmy party, which raises money for the Motion Picture Television Fund. Arnold and Burnett were reportedly walking into the event when the altercation broke out.

Comedian Patton Oswalt shared a photo with Arnold later in the night, captioning it, “I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel.”

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that the fight broke out in front of her as she was walking into the party. “I thought it was a joke until security jumped in!” she wrote, adding that Survivor host Jeff Probst attempted to break up the fight.

Arnold, 59, and Burnett, 58, have reportedly been at odds over Arnold’s new show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premieres on Viceland on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The show documents Arnold’s attempts to find tapes that he says show President Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of The Apprentice, which Burnett executive produced. Arnold even claims that Trump “says the N-word” and calls his son Eric Trump “the R-word.”

“There’s two people who have never called me a liar about the N-word tape: Donald Trump and Mark Burnett, because they know it’s true,” he said. “Mark Burnett can do something. He does nothing because he’s the best friend of the president. He sits next to him at a prayer breakfast.”