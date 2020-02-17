TobyMac Shares Tribute to Late Son Truett During Concert After His Death at 21

Christian rapper TobyMac‘s son Truett McKeehan died at age 21 in October 2019, and TobyMac opened up about the loss of his oldest child in an emotional speech during a concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TobyMac (@tobymac) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

“I just want to start out by telling you it’s been really hard,” TobyMac said at the start of the show, which was part of his Hits Deep Tour. “But I want to thank you for the letters that have been sent to us, the cards, the social media posts to encourage us — but mostly, I want to say, thank you for the prayers. And I know by no means are we the only ones going through something hard. I know you guys are going through your own pain and heartache and loss.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And a friend once told me this: ‘When you experience something like that you’re going to start reaching for things that you think are the promises of God… but maybe they weren’t things that God promised at all. He didn’t promise us that we wouldn’t experience heartbreak or pain or loss,’” he continued, via Variety. “But he said, ‘Make sure you find what he did promise us. And that is that he will never leave us or forsake us.’”

“I’m hanging onto that promise for myself and you as well as my son,” TobyMac said. “And I just want to say, we came from Nashville to love on you guys with some music. So let’s do that.”

Truett’s death was ruled an accidental overdose and autopsy and toxicology results show that he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines. Truett was following in his dad’s footsteps in the music industry, having previously released music under several names and featured on songs with his dad.

Later during Sunday’s concert, TobyMac spoke about his son’s death again, telling the crowd that he knows he will see Truett again.

“A lot of people have come up to me and said, ‘You know what, Toby? You’re gonna see him again,’” he told the crowd. “And I believe that with all my heart. I truly do.”

“But the question is, why? Why do I get to see him again? Because his goods outweigh his bads? No. Nah, he was my wild child. His good didn’t outweigh his bad, just like my good doesn’t outweigh my bad,” the rapper continued before quoting the Bible verse John 3:16. “I get to see him again for one reason: ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.’ I’m holding onto that.”

TobyMac then went into his song “21 Years,” which is about Truett’s death and addresses his son’s previous struggles.

“You said you’d turn, you would turn it around / Thought that you had time to straighten it out / Told me that you were my prodigal son/But this isn’t home,” the song’s lyrics read. “Are you singing with the angels / Are you happy where you are / Well until this show is over / And you run into my arms / God has you in heaven / But I have you in my heart.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Johnny Louis