‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Director Tobe Hooper Dies at 74

Tobe Hooper, director of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday, according to Variety.

Hooper died in his home in Sherman Oaks, California. His cause of death is currently unknown.

He created two of the most memorable horror films of all time. His directing work on the 1974 film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre drew in fans and became one of the most influential fright films because of its realistic approach. The film was created for less than $300,000 and tells the story of a group of traveling teens that encounter cannibals in a Texas slaughterhouse.

He went on to direct the 1986 sequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, which had more of a comedic approach.

Hooper also directed Steven Spielberg’s 1982 Poltergeist, which became another horror classic.

Despite the popularity of his horror films, Hooper felt more comfortable working on lower budget movies in the fright genre.

One of his most memorable credits comes from his directing work on the 1979 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire saga Salem’s Lot.

Hooper is survived by his two sons.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Buckner