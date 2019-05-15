Tim Conway, ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Star, Dead at 85

Tim Conway, legendary comedian and star of The Carol Burnett Show, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to Variety, a representative for the Hollywood icon confirmed that he has died, and that “water on the brain” appeared to be the cause, but that has not been confirmed by officials at this time.

In addition to his time on the Carol Burnett Show, Conway also appeared on McHale’s Navy, in numerous Disney family-comedy films, and did many projects with a character he created named Dorf. The most notable of which was the 1987 film Dorf on Golf.

BREAKING: Tim Conway, Comedian and ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Star, Dies at 85 https://t.co/0U4yfvvxoq — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2019

Conway also had his own show, The Tim Conway Show, which ran briefly in 1970, and then came back to do a different Tim Conway Show in 1980.

In recent years, he voiced Barnacle Boy for Spongebob Squarepants, alongside Ernest Borgnine who was the voice of Mermaid Man. The pair were elderly superheroes who hadn’t quite given up on their days of fighting crime.

Following this passing, many fans of the comedian and actor have come out to share memorials, with author John Scalzi writing, “This makes me sad. I was a big fan of his when I was a little kid. And my own kid got to know him through SpongeBob Squarepants. Delighting generations is a pretty good legacy for any entertainer. RIP, Tim Conway.”

“Sad to read of the passing of Tim Conway. Both Tim AND Harvey Korman couldn’t have been any nicer AND funnier. Now together again making each other laugh. RIP,” actress Marlee Matlin tweeted.

Possibly the funniest skit in the history of television. It’s Tim Conway and Harvey Korman in The Dentist, from The Carol Burnett Show. Harvey actually wet himself during the sketch. pic.twitter.com/pIkqNVVatv — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 14, 2019

“One of my favorite TV experiences growing up was seeing Tim Conway get Harvey Korman to break character and laugh during skits on The Carol Burnett Show. Conway was hysterical,” sports writer Joel Sherman said.

“The world was a funnier place with Tim Conway in it. Growing up we watched him on the amazing Carol Burnett Show and laughed until our sides hurt. He will be missed,” news anchor Martha MacCallum commented.

Conway is survived by his wife Charlene Fusco, six children from his first marriage to Mary Anne Dalton, and one step-daughter whom he shared with Fusco.