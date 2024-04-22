TikTok Star Behind 'Club Rat' Dies: Eva Evans Was 29

Eva Evans, a popular TikTok influencer, has died. The news came from her sister, Lila, in an Instagram, post. Lila captioned a photo of Eva smiling, "Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

A public memorial will be held at a later date. All fans interested in attending can DM Lila for more information and to provide an official headcount estimate of how many would be in attendance. At the time of the announcement, no cause of death was noted. Of the memorial, Lila added: "i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."

Eva amassed over 300k followers on TikTok. Her videos have been liked more than 13 million times.

She's the creator behind the popular series Club Rat. The five-e[isode series streamed on Amazon Prime Video and chronicles an influencer who jumps back into dating after a video of her breakup goes viral. Eva wrote, directed, and starred in the project.

Her last public post was on JoJo Siwa just four days before her passing. She was 29 years old. The sisters' mom, Heather Evans, shared Lila's post. Eva is survived by two other sisters, Zoe and Sofi. She was preceded in death by their father, artist Matt Baumgardner, who died at age 63 in 2018. Eva's death sent shockwaves across social media.

"Rest in peace, angel Eva," The Hills alum Lo Bosworth commented on the late influencer's last Instagram post. "You were always kind to me when others couldn't be bothered. Will never forget that kindness."