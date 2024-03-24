Popular TikToker Arrested in Nashville for Headbutting Police Officer

TikTok favorite Gabrielle Egan found herself arrested in Nashville after she hit a responding officer in the face after another altercation at a bar. According to WPDE, Egan was partying at Rippy's Honky Tonk on Broadway when police were called after he allegedly hit a waitress in the face.

"You need to watch out," Egan is reported to have told the waitress before hitting the employee on the side of her head. Security detained her and called in the police to speak to the victim and deal with Egan.

While they were interviewing the victim, Egan was reportedly pushing other waitresses and threatening other employees. This led to officers placing her under arrest for disorderly conduct, though while trying to take her into custody she headbutted a Metro Police officer in the lip and kicked him in the right thigh.

The waitress declined to press charges, but Egan was booked on charges of "assault causing bodily injury to a first responder." Egan has posted to her TikTok account since the incident in Nashville but did not comment. According to the outlet, some commenters are posting questions in the post's comments.