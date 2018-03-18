Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Selling $49.5M Florida Mansion

Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods‘ ex wife, has put her ocean-side Florida mansion on the market for $49.5 million.

The 38-year-old Swedish former model divorced Woods in 2010 and left with $100 million. Half of the money was used to pay for the now up-for-sale home, which she purchased in 2014, according to the New York Post.

The secluded North Palm Beach mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and three half bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool with a water slide, a spa, lounge areas complete with fire pits, a half basketball court, and a putting green. [Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200043]

There is also a home cinema, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a catering kitchen, a fitness center, and a four-car garage.

Additionally, Nordegren is also selling a two-bedroom condo, also in Florida, that she purchased for $2.25 million after the divorce from Woods.

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and they have two children together.

Their divorce came after Nordegren discovered that Woods had been unfaithful, resulting in numerous women coming forward to admit they had had sexual relationships with the golfer.

“I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated,” Woods admitted at the time. “What I did was not acceptable … I have a lot to atone for.”

Things seem to be better between the two now, as Nordegren was quoted as saying, “I am in a good place. Our relationship is centered around our children, and we are doing really good – we really are,” later adding, “He is a great father.”

While his relationship troubles seem to be a thing of the past, Woods is not entirely past ending up in controversy, having been pulled over for DUI in 2017.

In a statement after he was released from police custody, Woods said, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he continued.

Woods also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers that were there for his arrest, saying, “I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”