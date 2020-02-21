Tiger Woods Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Steps out With Boyfriend Jordan Cameron After Changing Son’s Name

The ex-wife of Tiger Woods has changed her youngest son’s name. Elin Nordegren was spotted outside a Florida courthouse with her boyfriend, former NFL player Jordan Cameron, and their 4-month-old. As noted by The Daily Mail, two had gone to the courthouse to legally change the name of their son from Filip to Arthur. No reason was given for their change of heart.

Back in October, Nordegren was spotted during the final days of her pregnancy. The former model was spotted walking laps while her daughter, Sam, was at practice.

Nordegren married Woods in October of 2004 before getting a divorce in August 2010 amid Woods’ headline-making cheating scandal. She’d go on to receive a $100 million settlement.

After the split, Nordegren dated billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline on and off for a few years, up until July of 2016. Last July, Cline sadly died in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas with six others just one day shy of his 61st birthday.

It wasn’t until June of last year that her relationship with Cameron was made public, not long after it was confirmed she was pregnant with the newly renamed Arthur. It’s the couple’s first child together. Nordegren has Sam and son Charlie from her marriage to Woods, while Cameron himself has a son from a previous marriage.

Despite Nordegren’s split from Woods, the two have managed to form a solid co-parenting team, as Woods told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in 2016.

“We have Sam and we have Charlie, and we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work,” Woods began. “[Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.”

In November, Woods talked to the Australian radio show Hot Breakfast about what his plans are when he eventually retires from professional golf — and accidentally dropped an f-bomb in the process.

“For me, it’ll be simple,” Woods began. “I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trips so to me, just being out in nature is the f—ing ultimate best. I don’t like being around a lot of people in that regard.”