Tiffany Haddish Claims Mystery Actress on Drugs Bit Beyonce’s Face

Tiffany Haddish nearly fought an actress at a party in December after the unnamed star took drugs and bit Beyoncé.

The Girls Trip star, 38, told GQ about the epic night she snapped her famous selfie with the pop icon, which included the insane twist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haddish said that after meeting Beyoncé at one of Jay-Z’s post-concert parties in December, she witnessed the weird interaction between another actress and the “Partition” singer.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’” she recalled.

Haddish would not spill the name of Bey’s alleged attacker but said that the actress continued her rude, drug-induced antics. She said the anonymous celebrity later told her to stop dancing, leading Haddish to cue Beyoncé in that she wasn’t afraid to settle up the shade.

“I’m going to beat somebody a— at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. But the singer told her to forget about it and “have fun,” Haddish said, leading to their selfie to cool down tension.

But Haddish struggled to take Beyonce‘s advice, she admitted.

“Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,’” Haddish dished.

Beyoncé kept a laid-back position, though, according to Haddish: “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

This isn’t the first time Haddish gushed over her meetup with Beyoncé, previously telling Vulture in January about the “fight” she almost had at the party.

“I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig,” she recalled.

According to the breakout funny woman, the same actress was also inching too close to Beyoncé’s husband at the party.

Haddish previously said in a clip for TV One’s Uncensored, “[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like… B—! But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the bizarre claim by GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”