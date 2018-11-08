Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley Searching for Niece Following Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, are searching for information about their niece following a deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks, California bar Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, following the shooting that left 12 people dead, Mowry-Housely responded to a tweet from a student looking for her missing suitemate, 18-year-old Alaina Housley, who had been in the bar at the time of the shooting.

“Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the former Sister Sister star wrote in response to the woman, who had put out a desperate call seeking information on her friend.

The suitemate informed Mowry-Housely that she had already been in contact with Adam and that Alaina was the only one out of “a handful of girls [who] went to line dance” at Borderline Bar Wednesday night not accounted for.

Mowry’s sister, Tia Mowry, also posted a plea for information regarding Alaina, writing on Instagram “Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you!”

“Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do,” Adam wrote on Twitter.

He later responded to actress Holly Robinson Peete at around 7:50 a.m. ET that his niece had still not been found.

Andrea Castillo, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, reported that Adam had attempted to search for his niece, visiting the Los Robles Regional Medical Center, but he was turned away due to the facility being placed on lockdown.

“A guard didn’t let him through, saying (the hospital) was on lockdown,” Castillo said. “He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.”

“Housley said two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed ‘Hey! Get the (expletive) down on the ground!’ They told Housley they believe it was the gunman,” she continued in subsequent tweets. “But they kept running toward houses near Los Robles Greens golf course, where they got help from residents.”

At least 12 people were killed in the Wednesday night shooting after a gunman opened fire at about 11:20 p.m. in the California bar, which had been hosting a college night for country music fans. Among those killed was Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the force who was nearing retirement. He was reportedly shot as he entered the building.

The gunman, identified by police as 28-year-old veteran Ian David Long, was also found dead inside of the bar of what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.