Thomas Markle Blasts the Royal Family for Its Secrecy: ‘They’re Cult-Like’

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas continues to speak ill of the royal family to the press, this time comparing them to Scientologists over their “cult-like” secrecy.

Thomas slammed the royals for being unapproachable and said they refuse to answer questions over his daughter.

According to The Mirror, Markle is apparently infuriated by their silence.

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!”

In another interview while from his home in Rosarito, Mexico compared the family to Scientologists yet again.

“They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear,” he told The Sun.

“Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

The 74-year-old has been vocal about not speaking to the Duchess of Sussex since she married Prince Harry in May. He made headlines at the time for not attending the ceremony after undergoing surgery for a heart condition.

Thomas also denied reports that he wants money from his children, saying he doesn’t expect anything.

“I worked hard to provide for my children. I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back,” he told the outlet.

Meghan is said to be “hurt” by her father’s actions, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that there are no plans for Meghan or Prince Harry to see Markle, who has continued to do paid interviews despite his daughter’s frustrations.

“She has gone through periods of difficulty with her father in the past, but she does love him,” the source says. “That’s what’s been so difficult about this.”

Along with the controversy, Meghan’s outspoken half-sister, Samantha Grant, is set to join the U.K.’s upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, where she’ll likely air more drama.

“[Kensington] Palace, who normally takes a firm policy of not commenting on personal matters, is now considering a more aggressive strategy to deal with the situation with both her father and her sister,” the source claims. “No one wants to see this continue.”

However, the palace is believed to be less focused on Samantha than Thomas, “because she has never had a real relationship with Meghan.”

Meghan is reportedly very upset over Markle speaking to the press, and he does not seem to be stopping any time soon.

“She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews,” the source shared. “The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan’s dad, half-sister and half-brother.”

