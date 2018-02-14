Thomas Gibson’s Divorce Finally Final

Former Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson is celebrating Valentine’s Day by having his divorce papers finalized.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has finally signed off on Gibson’s divorce from ex-wife Cristina Parker. According to the documents, Gibson will be shelling out $3,000 a month in child support for their three kids as well as covering the cost of their private school tuition and extracurricular activities. He will be allowed to stay in the family’s San Antonio, Texas home every other weekend when he has the kids.

The couple, who had been married for 21 years, secretly filed divorce papers in 2014.

Gibson filed the papers citing “The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities… that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”



His wife responded by filing a “general denial,” which required Gibson to file a counter-petition reaffirming his desire for a divorce in December 2015.

The filing of the divorce papers came just two years before Gibson was kicked off of Criminal Minds after reportedly kicking a producer during a disagreement. While he was initially suspended for two weeks, it was later announced that he had been fired.

Gibson, who had been on the hit CBS drama since its premiere, later gave his side of the story.

“We were shooting a scene late one night when I went to Virgil and told him there was a line that I thought contradicted an earlier line. He said, ‘Sorry, it’s necessary, and I absolutely have to have it,’” he stated. “He came into that room and started coming towards me. As he brushed past me, my foot came up and tapped him on the leg,” Gibson recalled. “If I hadn’t moved, he would have run into me. We had some choice words, for which I apologized the next day, and that was it. It was over. We shot the scene, I went home – and I never got to go back.”