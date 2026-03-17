This ’90s Icon Looked Absolutely Gorgeous on the Oscars Red Carpet

Alicia Silverstone looked stunning on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. It was the first time she attended the ceremony in nearly 30 years.

The Clueless star donned a strapless velvet and sequin gown. Silverstone’s monochromatic look included a plunging black bodice, which she completed with matching velvet gloves, and a draped white skirt.

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For jewelry, she added on gold and diamond jewelry in the form of drop earrings and a simple necklace. The ceremony was hosted in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Alicia Silverstone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She last attended the Academy Awards in 1996. For this year’s ceremony, she attended as she appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Oscar-nominated film Bugonia alongside Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The dark comedy, which is based on a 2003 South Korean film called Save the Green Planet!, was nominated for four awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress for Stone.

Silverstone has had a resurgence in recent years. Last holiday season, she starred in the Netflix holiday comedy A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which follows Kate and Everett as they share Christmas amid an amicable divorce, but their new respective romances have them rethinking their love for one another.

One of the reasons she related to her character Kate, an architect in the film, is due to her sustainability beliefs. “Kate has always had a dream of being a green architect,” Silverstone said of her character in an interview with PEOPLE. “In the sustainability aspect, I just wanted to make sure the audience would understand why she was doing what she was doing.”

Silverstone’s character gifted her family thrifted clothes, “gently used, which you know is so much better for the Earth,” as she says, in recycled wrapping paper. In the film, she wears “all used clothing” herself. The Steve Carr-directed, Holly Hester-written A Merry Little Ex-Mas made a point of highlighting sustainable practices in ways “that are relatable and make it inspiring so you want to do it,” Silverstone explained. “Because it’s easy to do.”