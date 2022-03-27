‘The X-Factor’ Winner Pregnant With First Child

Leona Lewis has some fantastic news to share. PEOPLE reported that Lewis is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch. The X-Factor winner, who became the first woman to win the U.K.-version of the show in 2006, shared the news by posting photos on Instagram in which her growing baby bump was put on display.

For her pregnancy announcement, Lewis wore a form-fitting black dress and styled her hair in loose curls. While she didn’t share many details about her little one in the caption for the post, she did write, “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.” The “Bleeding Love” singer posted a few additional snaps from the same photoshoot and thanked everyone for the kind words about the impending arrival to her family.

Lewis and Jauch wed in July 2019. They exchanged vows at a Tuscan vineyard south of Florence that just so happened to have been owned by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. The couple announced their engagement to PEOPLE about a year prior. Jauch, who met Lewis in 2010 when he was working as a backup singer on her tour, popped the question on their eighth anniversary.

“It’s amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago,” Lewis told the outlet about their engagement. “We are both quite private people, but we wanted to share our happy news with everyone that has supported us and watched our relationship blossom over the years. We are so thrilled to be on this new adventure together and it is a beautiful feeling to share that love with you all.”

Lewis has been open about her desire to start a family with Jauch. In late 2020, she even told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine that she would be interested in adopting. She said, “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.” Lewis continued to express that the reason behind her interest tied back to her mother. The singer said, “My mum grew up in a children’s home, no one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.” She also added, “I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”