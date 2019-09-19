‘America’s Got Talent’: Kodi Lee Posted This Photo With Leona Lewis Just Before Winning

It was quite the night for Kodi Lee. The singer captivated audiences throughout his time on America’s Got Talent and earned their votes when it came time to crown the winner. Lee walked away as the victor along with the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas.

Lee also was pretty pumped to meet Leona Lewis. The two then performed a song on stage. He shared a photo of the two on his Instagram shortly before the finale aired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Omgoodness! #AGTFinale starts in less than 30 minutes! Watch on NBC and see me get to perform with the amazing and beautiful Leona Lewis,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kodi Lee 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@kodileerocks) on Sep 18, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

Followers of Lee were thrilled to see him living it up with the “Bleeding Love” singer.

One user commented, “I wouldn’t miss this for the world. Two of my fave singers on the same stage. Heck yeah!. Go Kodi!”

Another replied, “You deserve this you are a brilliant young man I’m happy for you.”

Lee bested Detroit Youth Choir in the final two. Rounding out the top five were Ryan Niemiller, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

From the beginning, Lee was a fan-favorite. He earned the Golden Buzzer from Gabrielle Union in her first season as a judge. Lee, who is blind and autistic, stole the show with his rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway.

Upon awarding him the buzzer, Union along with the other judges broke down when hearing his mother, Tina, explain how music saved his life.

“What just happened there was extraordinary, I mean really extraordinary. I don’t know what it’s like to live in Kodi’s world. All I can tell is you obviously have an amazing relationship the two of you and your voice is absolutely fantastic,” said Simon Cowell. “You have a really beautiful tone. Thank you so much for trusting us on this show. I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

It turns out that moment truly was his breakthrough. From that point on, Lee delivered powerful performances that packed an emotional punch each and every time he was on stage.