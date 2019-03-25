The Workout That Gets These Celebrities Their A-List Bodies

When Hollywood A-listers want to burn some serious calories, they go to the best. There’s a reason so many celebs swear by cycling studios! Not only does cycling do wonders for your cardiovascular health and build strong muscles, it’s also perfect for stress relief.

Check out why these celebrities love cycling — maybe you’ll give it a try!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram Soul cycle aftermath. I. Want. Tacos. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

The “Hands to Myself” singer said what we’re all thinking after a particularly tough workout. “I. Want. Tacos.” Us too, Selena. Us too.

Jessica Alba

View this post on Instagram We got it in this AM @bquattro @aylaeloy ??? A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Khloe Kardashian

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE spinning,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “A spin class is such a great workout. Between the dark lighting and the loud music, it’s almost like dancing in the club, haha. I get SO into it.”

Kelly Ripa

You might know that Kelly Ripa is a fitness fiend, but did you know she goes to SoulCycle two days a week? She’s also a huge supporter of the Alkaline diet and exercising almost every single day.

Vanessa Hudgens

Sophia Bush

Lea Michele