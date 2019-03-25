Celebrity

The Workout That Gets These Celebrities Their A-List Bodies

When Hollywood A-listers want to burn some serious calories, they go to the best. There’s a reason so many celebs swear by cycling studios! Not only does cycling do wonders for your cardiovascular health and build strong muscles, it’s also perfect for stress relief.

Check out why these celebrities love cycling — maybe you’ll give it a try!

Demi Lovato

First ever #CONFIDENT themed @SoulCycle ride!!! ? Check out my takeover on their account and my @Spotify playlist!! ??

Selena Gomez

Soul cycle aftermath. I. Want. Tacos.

The “Hands to Myself” singer said what we’re all thinking after a particularly tough workout. “I. Want. Tacos.” Us too, Selena. Us too.

Jessica Alba

We got it in this AM @bquattro @aylaeloy ???

Khloe Kardashian

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE spinning,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “A spin class is such a great workout. Between the dark lighting and the loud music, it’s almost like dancing in the club, haha. I get SO into it.”

Kelly Ripa

You might know that Kelly Ripa is a fitness fiend, but did you know she goes to SoulCycle two days a week? She’s also a huge supporter of the Alkaline diet and exercising almost every single day.

Vanessa Hudgens

And it’s not even my birthday ? better late than never! Thank you @spinvillain and @stellahudgens ????????? @soulcycle

Sophia Bush

#GratiTuesday I’m thankful for these two ladies and the example they set through their fierce dedication to the @BTWFoundation. And I’m thankful that I wrapped on set in time to make it to their @soulcycle fundraiser ride tonight!! All the men and women who showed up put their money where their mouth is, literally, to raise funds and show support for people who are struggling out there. To talk about mental health, equality, and more. We rode like mad, laughed a lot, cried a little, and even jumped off the bikes to have a mid-class a dance party. What an epic night. Doing good for the world is the most fun and rewarding thing you can do with your time, and tonight we proved it ???❤️ #BornThisWay #PawsUP #GagaHasTheBestSelfieGameInTheBis

Lea Michele

