The Workout That Gets These Celebrities Their A-List Bodies

When Hollywood A-listers want to burn some serious calories, they go to the best. There’s a reason so many celebs swear by cycling studios! Not only does cycling do wonders for your cardiovascular health and build strong muscles, it’s also perfect for stress relief.
Check out why these celebrities love cycling — maybe you’ll give it a try!
Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez
The “Hands to Myself” singer said what we’re all thinking after a particularly tough workout. “I. Want. Tacos.” Us too, Selena. Us too.
Jessica Alba
Khloe Kardashian
“I LOVE LOVE LOVE spinning,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “A spin class is such a great workout. Between the dark lighting and the loud music, it’s almost like dancing in the club, haha. I get SO into it.”
Kelly Ripa
You might know that Kelly Ripa is a fitness fiend, but did you know she goes to SoulCycle two days a week? She’s also a huge supporter of the Alkaline diet and exercising almost every single day.
Vanessa Hudgens
Sophia Bush
#GratiTuesday I’m thankful for these two ladies and the example they set through their fierce dedication to the @BTWFoundation. And I’m thankful that I wrapped on set in time to make it to their @soulcycle fundraiser ride tonight!! All the men and women who showed up put their money where their mouth is, literally, to raise funds and show support for people who are struggling out there. To talk about mental health, equality, and more. We rode like mad, laughed a lot, cried a little, and even jumped off the bikes to have a mid-class a dance party. What an epic night. Doing good for the world is the most fun and rewarding thing you can do with your time, and tonight we proved it ???❤️ #BornThisWay #PawsUP #GagaHasTheBestSelfieGameInTheBis
Lea Michele
While I always enjoy EVERY class at @soulcycle today’s class with the genius @shapewithangela was a total GAME CHANGER! Angela you are the best trainer, life coach, guru and its truly an honor getting to be in your class.. Thank you for taking me further than I ever thought I could go. 2 more weeks in my 20s and I’ve gotta say I’m so proud, happy and excited about everything! ????