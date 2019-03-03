‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman Dead at 33

The Voice singer Janice Freeman has reportedly passed away from what officials believe was a blood clot.

Freeman was a contestant on The Voice in 2017, and was one of Miley Cyrus‘ favorite singers as a coach. According to a report by TMZ, Freeman was at her home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday when she suddenly had trouble breathing. Her husband administered CPR and paramedics soon transported her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead that evening.

Freeman was 33 years old. She was reportedly suffering from a blood clot that traveled to her heart and caught her off guard. Freeman has a history of debilitating illnesses, including lupus, meningitis and even cervical cancer, which she beat.

Freeman made a splash on The Voice, auditioning with a raucous rendition of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.” The singer inspired Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson both to turn their chairs around, and she got props from Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as well.

Freeman chose Team Miley on Season 13 of The Voice and captured fans’ hearts with her voice and her story. She went all the way to the top 11 in the competition, and she stayed in touch with Cyrus after the show was over.

In January 2018, Freeman posted a public thank you to Cyrus for some much-needed financial help. As she explained on her Instagram Story at the time, Cyrus had covered six months’ worth of rent for her during a tough time, allowing her and her family to find a permanent place to stay.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like, my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said in the clip. “This woman blessed me to be able to move in. Do you understand? What she don’t know is, I’ve been praying for her.”



“I’m so overwhelmed,” she went on. “I need y’all to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real… Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV. You see things happening and all of that. But you don’t understand that these people are real. And her heart is so huge. And she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

So far, Cyrus has not addressed Freeman’s passing publicly, though other fans are mourning the singer on social media.

“Heart hurts so much this morning. @janice_freeman, you had a voice that always gave me chills,” wrote one person. “You fought for a long time, now you’re with the Lord. I don’t know what to say other than rest in paradise, gorgeous. By far one of my favorite @NBCTheVoice contestants of all time.”