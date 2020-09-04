'The View’ Host Meghan McCain Responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Painful’ Comments on Father John McCain, Veterans

The View co-host Meghan McCain responded to the latest report on President Donald Trump's thoughts about her father, the late Sen. John McCain, calling Trump's continuing remarks "painful" and "triggering." On Thursday, The Atlantic reported that Trump called Sen. McCain a "f— loser" after his death in August 2018. Just last week, McCain and her family marked the two-year anniversary of Sen. McCain's death at 81, following a battle with brain cancer.

"I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago," McCain wrote in her first tweet late Thursday. "The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand - America knows who this man is." McCain said Trump's comments about her father "never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life." She added, "I wouldn't wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country."

On Thursday night, The Atlantic published a report on Trump's thoughts on veterans, including details about Trump's feelings around McCain's death. After McCain's death, Trump allegedly said his administration was "not going to support that loser's funeral" and was angry that trump saw flags lowered to half-staff, three sources told The Atlantic. "What the f— are we doing that for? Guy was a f— loser," Trump reportedly told aides.