‘The View’ Fans Mercilessly Trolled Meghan McCain Over Latest Tweet to Show’s Makeup Team

Meghan McCain’s message to her The View hair and makeup team turned out to be the talk of the town for fans. Viewers and social media users swarmed the television personality’s tweet, as well as PopCulture.com‘s Facebook post about the message, with mixed reactions to her words.

The avalanche of comments comes after an eventful week for McCain. After a short absence from the ABC morning talk show, the conservative co-host returned for a special surprise for her birthday. The moment featuring contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race led to controversy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCain returned to social media Friday with a new photo of herself showing off her look for the day’s show, and complimenting her team for the good work.

I’ve got 99 problems but incredible hair and makeup team ain’t one. Thank you to the amazing team who work miracles every morning on me @TheView 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qdZ3pI2exb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 25, 2019

Take a look at the many responses McCain inspired Friday.

Looking Good

“I don’t agree with you on quite a few things but you are a beautiful woman inside and out….with or without hair and makeup people! Own it my Dear,” one Twitter user commented.

“Love your hair! Love it especially when you wear it down. If up, not so tight,” another user commented.

You are always beautiful Meghan!! — Megan Ryan (@MeganRy23855733) October 25, 2019

99 Problems

One user had an issue with her quitting Jay-Z on her tweet.

“If Jay-z were dead he’d be rolling in his grave,” one user commented.

Looking Past the Differences

“She always looks great from a Liberal voter. Love her clothes on TV,” one fan wrote on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

“Meghan your makeup and hair look great. That was nice you thanked your team. Just try to chill a little on the show. Stop for a few seconds before you respond to guestions(sic),” another user commented.

I don’t agree with you very often, but I almost always admire your poise and unwillingness to acquiesce. To me you always look amazing. pic.twitter.com/tW3c6MhoLO — Wanda Anglos (@WandaAnglos) October 26, 2019

Money

“I’d love to see the bill for the makeup used to make that group even look decent. It must be a whopper. It looks to me like each one of them has 5 to 10 pounds on each,” One Facebook user wrote.

You mean like the amazing makeup/hair stylist you tried to get FIRED for only liking a retweet? Riiiiggghhht. Ya know, u just make it too damn easy. 🤦‍♀️ — 🌟Stacy Ann Relvini 🌟 (@stellarstacy83) October 26, 2019

Criticism

“I think it would take more than makeup to make her look good BEAUTY COMES FROM WITHIN,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Pretty, but tooo outspoken, needs to listen , sometimes instead of blabbering so much, # Spoiled,” another Facebook user wrote.

Rising Above

“My mother taught me “If you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything”. Some people weren’t taught that. Meghan always looks Great,” one user said, choosing to criticize the haters rather than Meghan.

“Why all the rude comments about someone no one really knows! She was saying something nice no matter what. People need to lighten up some. Life to short. She’s on show because she does have a diff. outlook on things,” another fan wrote.

Replace Her

“I think her tweet, praising her team was nice, more people should openly acknowledge those behind the scene,” one Facebook user wrote. “The problem I have with Meghan McCain, is that she lacks credibility. She has no background, aside from being a trust fund baby to a well known and well liked Senator. Her sense of history and current world events is lacking and she throws tantrums when she is frustrated. I think the view can find a better conservative Republican than Meghan McCain.”

Suggestions

Some fans on Facebook brought up reports McCain creates a “toxic” work environment for the show.

“ABC needs to get rid of MeMegan for creating a hostel work environment for the other ladies,” they wrote.

Another one had a suggestion for the host: “Still TRYING to be important. Smh Go without the makeup and funny looking clothes along with a BRAND NEW ATTITUDE then just maybe the sun would shine in your world!”