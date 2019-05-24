‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond Gets Support From Fans After ‘Asking for Prayers’ for Granddaughter Admitted to ICU

Marie Osmond’s fans are sending prayers the singer’s way after she revealed her newborn granddaughter was taken to the ICU.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening,” Osmond tweeted early Thursday morning, adding that she weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing [Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals].”

Many of Osmond’s followers immediately responded with prayers and well wishes for the newborn and her family.

“Sending Love & Prayers to you all!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Prayers and the best wishes. It’s a scary time, but all will be fine. Try to think of this as the beginning of a life story filled with great victories,” another said.

“Congrats again on welcoming another grand baby,” one fan wrote. “Sending my love to the new parents & whole family. I pray she gets better and can leave ICU soon. Thinking of u all right now.”

“My prayers are with your precious granddaughter and family. God bless and place his healing hands upon your precious granddaughter and may she be well soon,” another said.

Osmond, 59, did not give further details about her granddaughter’s health.

Osmond has a son, Stephen James Craig, from her first marriage to Stephen Lyle Craig, who she divorced in 1985 and remarried in 2011. In addition to the five children Osmond and ex-husband Brian Blosil adopted, they also share two children: Rachel Lauren and the late Matthew Richard.

In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2016, Osmond said becoming a grandmother is more important to her than all the awards she has won in her career.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she said at the time.

Earlier this month, CBS named Osmond the newest co-host on The Talk after Sara Gilbert’s departure in April. Osmond, who was a regular fill-in guest co-host since 2013, said it was easy to say yes.

“Honestly, this is like a gift,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we’re going to bring it.”

“I’ve been with them for over nine years, I’m come back and forth and done different shows,” she said.

She’ll be on the show full-time when it returns for its new season in September, surely keeping busy between that and her long-running Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel with brother Donny Osmond.

“I think I am going to enjoy this life,” she told ET. “That’s really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a chance, which will be a beautiful thing. [I get to] see my grandkids and I can do other projects.”

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / Getty