‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard Seen on Crutches at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

The Ranch actor Dax Shepard has suffered an injury, based on his latest public appearance.

Shepard appeared at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Burbank, California, on Jan. 18 and was sporting a black brace on his right foot. It is unclear exactly what happened to the 44-year-old actor, but it was serious enough to put him on crutches for the evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The star, who was there to represent his podcast Armchair Expert, was on the crutches throughout the event, including on the red carpet alongside co-host Monica Padman and producer Rob Holysz.

The trio also accepted the award for Breakout Podcast together, with Shepard limping onto the stage, injury and all.

In his acceptance speech, Shepard sidestepped the injury and focused on Armchair Expert, as well as another high quality nominee.

“First of all, Dr. Death, you were robbed. Bulls—. No way our show is better than Dr. Death,” Shepard said. “With that said, thank you so much, the one thing I’m really proud about our show is, when we do live shows and people ask question, what we quickly learn about them is that they’re trying to show us that they’re vulnerable, too. They’re letting us know their imperfections, their flaws, and I’m really proud of that.”

He continued, “I’m happy to receive this, and I think we’re in a very cool space. I think i talk about podcasts with people as much as I talk about shows I’m binging and stuff, so I hope everyone here is proud of what they’re doing.”

Afterwards, Padman poke fun at her co-host’s injury on Instagram, all while sharing some photos from the evening.

“A man on crutches, a girl with Ebola and a Wobby Wob walk into a bar… Thank you iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and THANK YOU, Armcherries,” Padman wrote. “You make us feel like we just ate an entire Lucifer’s pizza- full, happy, proud and a little Australian. We [love] you.”

While he’s busy juggling Armchair Expert and The Ranch, Shepard is also prepping for his upcoming ABC series, Bless This Mess. In the six-episode series, Shepard’s character leaves New York City to start a new life in Nebraska with his wife, played by Children’s Hospital alum Lake Bell. High-jinks with the city slickers ensue, leading to promising sitcom. It is slated to premiere later in 2019.

Photo credit: by JC Olivera/Getty Images