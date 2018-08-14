‘The Ellen Show’ DJ Addresses Rumors Ellen DeGeneres Will Retire Soon

Ellen DeGeneres has been entertaining audiences with her eponymous talk show since 2003, and fans likely aren’t eager to think about the day the comedian will hang up her hat when it comes to hosting.

According to the show’s DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show will have to end at some point, though he’s not exactly sure when that will be.

“I can’t tell you anything about that, but I can tell you that I’ll be just as sad,” Boss told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday. “I mean, it’s an amazing place to be in the afternoon, but you know what, she’s also put in mad years, right? So it’s like at some point in time, I feel like it’s going to have to end, but as far as an actual year, I have no idea, but we’re just enjoying it.”

Boss went on to gush over the host, who debuted him on the show as a DJ in 2014.

“It’s more than just like … she’s a mentor, she’s a friend, she’s a teacher. It’s awesome, man,” he said.

In January, DeGeneres spoke to Today‘s Hoda Kotb in an interview filmed on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show just ahead of her 60th birthday and shared that she’s not exactly focused on retirement.

“I don’t know [what I’m looking forward to],” DeGeneres said. “That’s why I’m going to keep doing this until I figure that out.”

She added, “I’m not looking forward to retiring because I love doing this.”

When asked whether she would still be hosting her show on her 65th birthday, DeGeneres said she didn’t know.

“As long as I’m having fun,” she said. “I think the show is only as good as if I am really enjoying it.”

When DeGeneres does eventually decide to retire from hosting, she’ll have plenty of other projects to keep her busy.

The comedian currently serves as executive producer on several projects, including her own Ellen’s Game of Games, Little Big Shots, new sitcom, Splitting Up Together, and the upcoming Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

This month, she also kicked off a short stand-up tour and is filming her first stand-up special in 15 years.

DeGeneres’ last special was 2003’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now on HBO, which was preceded by Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning on the network in 2001.

The comedian confirmed the news of the special on Twitter in May 2017, replying to Netflix‘s invitation to perform a stand-up special with, “Let me think about it. Ok I’m in.”

