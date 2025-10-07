‘The Crown’ Actor John Woodvine Has Died

Actor John Woodvine has died. He was 96.

His agent, Phil Belfield, said he died “peacefully” at his home Monday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry,” he wrote in a statement. “John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.”

The actor had an extremely long career on stage in Britain, appearing alongside actors like Judi Dench and Ian McKellen throughout his 70 stage productions across the Old Vic, the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company. He received an Olivier Award in 1987 for his role in The Henrys.

He is best known for his role in John Landis’ 1981 film An American Werewolf in London, where he played Dr. Hirsch, and for his role in Netflix’s period drama The Crown, where he played the Archbishop of York.

Woodvine had many other major roles, although not many that are known to Americans. He played the father of Frank Gallagher in the original UK version of Shameless, and had a major role in Ken Russell’s famously banned, X-rated religious horror film The Devils (1971).

He also often appeared in many British crime shows, like Z Cars and New Scotland Yard, and had a recurring role on Coronation Street in 2010. His last on-screen credit was in the psychological horror film Enys Men, directed by Mark Jenkin and released by NEON in 2022. The film stars his daughter, Mary, as the protagonist.