Dolores O’Riordan’s Coroner Awaiting Final Test Results

An inquest into the death of Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, has been adjourned until April 3 while the coroner awaits toxicology results, the BBC reports.

Coroner’s officer Stephen Earl said Friday a postmortem examination has been completed and the court is “awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned.”

The Irish singer, 46, was found dead on Monday morning. Police ruled her death non-suspicious, meaning they found no evidence of foul play.

Authorities found counterfeit fentanyl near the rocker’s bed, a source told the Santa Monica Observer, and a source in the London Police Department said O’Riordan died of fentanyl poisoning. The source adding that suicide and a deliberate overdose are suspected.

O’Riordan’s family did not attend Friday’s hearing in London but have been in contact with police.

The parish priest from O’Riordan’s hometown said her funeral would take place in Ireland. “When that will be will depend on when her body is released,” he added.

After splitting from her husband of 20 years in 2014, O’Riordan’s life took a hard personal turn. The Irish singer spoke publicly about suicide and her bipolar disorder, which she said she was diagnosed with in 2015 and said she’d struggled with the symptoms for years.

In 2014, she told the Belfast Telegraph that she once tried to take her own life. “I tried to overdose last year… I suppose I am meant to stay here for the kids,” she said at the time.

She is survived by three children: Taylor Baxter, 20, and Molly Leigh, 16, and Dakota Rain, 12.

During the interview, the “Zombie” singer said she had to be careful not to keep sleeping tablets around “because if I have a few drinks I’ll take them…. Then you don’t wake up.”

In November 2014, O’Riordan was arrested and charged in connection with air rage on an Aer Lingus flight from New York to Shannon, Ireland. During the flight she reportedly grew verbally and physically abusive with crew. When police were arresting her after landing, she resisted, headbutting one and spitting at another. Later she told the media that she had been stressed from living in New York hotels following the end of her 20-year marriage.

The Cranberries cited O’Riordan’s ongoing “back problem” as the reason for canceling the second part of the group’s 2017 European tour and all of the group’s North American tour. In late 2017, O’Riordan said she was recovering and performed at a private event.

It’s unclear how significant, if at all, O’Riordan’s back problem was in relation to her sudden death.

In dying of a fentanyl overdose, O’Riordan joins other artists like Lil Peep and Prince.

Celebrities like James Corden, Josh Groban, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier and the Irish band Kodaline all expressed their sympathies at the news.

“My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock,” Hozier wrote on Twitter. “I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

O’Riordan led The Cranberries to worldwide rock stardom in the 1990s, crafting hits like “Zombie,” “Linger” and “Dreams.” Altogether, The Cranberries sold over 40 million records worldwide.

The band’s music sales have risen 900,000% since her death.

Contributing: Libby Birk